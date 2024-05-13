Voyager Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

