VOC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VOC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 7:12 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

