Vitesse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $61.2 million in the period.

