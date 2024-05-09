Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

