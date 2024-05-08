Vital Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.1 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $482.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455 million.

