Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.02 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $693.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.5 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.

Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.78 billion.

