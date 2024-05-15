VirnetX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share.

The internet security software developers posted revenue of $2,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.