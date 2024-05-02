Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $246 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $246 million to $258 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

