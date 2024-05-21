ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $100.3 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $100.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.07 billion, or $9.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

