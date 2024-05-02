Viad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.1 million in…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.13 per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $273.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viad said it expects revenue in the range of $352 million to $377 million.

