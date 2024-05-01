Live Radio
Via Renewables: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:26 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $114.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIA

