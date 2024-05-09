Vertex Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $695.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTNR

