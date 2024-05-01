Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Vermilion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:14 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $376.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET

