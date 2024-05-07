Veracyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.8 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $402 million to $410 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCYT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.