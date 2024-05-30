Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $161.7…

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $650.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $641.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $666 million to $669 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $6.16 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.71 billion.

