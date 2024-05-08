Valvoline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $41.4 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $388.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.5 million.

Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

