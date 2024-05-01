Valmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $87.8…

Listen now to WTOP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $87.8 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $4.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $977.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.6 million.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $15.40 to $16.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.