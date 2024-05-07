V2X: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.1 million. The…

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966.2 million.

