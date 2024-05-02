Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $346.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.6 million.

