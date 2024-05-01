Upwork: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.4 million in its…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $770 million to $782 million.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

