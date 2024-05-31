Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 31, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2MAIABiotc 4.85 .99 4.75 +3.58 +306.0
3IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.38 +.98 +243.3
4LairdSuper 3.48 .71 2.72 +1.81 +198.9
5BMTechwt .11 .01 .10 +.07 +194.1
6NanoViricid 2.49 1.01 2.40 +1.38 +135.3
7AvinoSlv&Gg 1.12 .44 1.07 +.55 +104.2
8TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.76 +1.36 + 97.1
9GalianoGld 8 1.90 .80 1.84 +.90 + 95.7
10SupDrillPdts 45 1.38 .69 1.36 +.65 + 90.5
11RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .58 +.25 + 75.8
12IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .49 +.21 + 73.9
13iBiors 4.98 1.02 2.38 +1.01 + 73.7
14BMTech 3.80 1.45 3.46 +1.41 + 68.8
15GranTrrag 20 9.50 4.72 9.30 +3.66 + 64.9
16BiomXun .82 .05 .41 +.16 + 62.7
17DecisPtSyst 10.14 5.68 10.09 +3.83 + 61.2
18SolitarioRes .96 .43 .88 +.32 + 57.3
19NewConceptEn 1.69 .96 1.57 +.57 + 57.0
20IdahoStrRs 82 10.60 5.66 9.88 +3.55 + 56.1
21BitNileHlpfD 27.61 17.25 26.23 +9.23 + 54.3
22Cohen&Co 11.16 6.10 10.18 +3.53 + 53.1
23SilvrcupMet 28 4.39 2.22 3.99 +1.36 + 51.7
24MultiWays .43 .20 .34 +.12 + 51.1
25NewGoldg 2.31 1.09 2.19 +.73 + 50.0
26FOXOTchrs .54 .26 .48 +.16 + 48.4
27USAntimony .40 .17 .36 +.11 + 44.6
28BiomX .86 .19 .40 +.12 + 42.9
29vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 2.01 +.60 + 42.6
30StrwbryFlds 11.25 6.56 10.83 +3.12 + 40.4
31AmShared 47 3.69 2.37 3.31 +.93 + 39.1
32ParaGoldNv .69 .30 .52 +.14 + 37.3
33DenisonMing 2.47 1.63 2.42 +.65 + 36.7
34Electromed 32 18.60 9.81 14.62 +3.71 + 34.0
35MarygoldCos 1.92 .78 1.41 +.35 + 33.0
36ContangOre 24.75 14.03 23.92 +5.81 + 32.1
37Ashford 4.98 1.91 4.81 +1.13 + 30.7
38TrinityPlace .38 .08 .14 +.03 + 29.7
39MAGSilverg 14.30 8.20 13.38 +2.97 + 28.5
40MexcoEngy 13 16.52 9.02 11.63 +2.50 + 27.4
41Trio-Tech 30 6.94 4.92 6.36 +1.29 + 25.4
42Pedevco 1.05 .61 .96 +.19 + 24.7
43GoldResource .71 .22 .47 +.09 + 23.9
44RaMedSys .75 .37 .50 +.10 + 23.8
45ImperOilg 11 74.58 54.58 70.50 +13.31 + 23.3
46RingEnergy 2 2.20 1.25 1.79 +.33 + 22.6
47IncOpporRI 24 17.82 13.11 16.30 +2.90 + 21.6
48AustinGold 1.66 .62 .90 +.16 + 21.4
49GencorInds 18 20.45 15.24 19.37 +3.23 + 20.0
50EMXRoyalg 2.15 1.41 1.94 +.32 + 19.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 2.87 3.94—760696.06 100.0
2DeltaApparel 8.00 1.16 1.18 5.95 83.5
3LoopMedia .100 .17 .20 .80 80.1
4Azitran 2.28 .16 .19 .73 79.7
5AEONBioph 17.17 1.26 1.58 5.62 78.1
6Northannn 1.64 .35 .37 1.12 75.0
7ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .11 .33 74.8
8SignDaySprn 1.53 .25 .31 .83 73.0
9AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
10AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .60 .70 1.40 66.9
11Oragenics 7.74 1.00 2.02 3.61 64.1
12PlanetGreen .58 .16 .19 .30 60.9
13ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .95 1.43 60.1
14BettrChoicrs 10.66 2.87 4.03 5.95 59.6
15Cel-Sci 3.08 1.20 1.21 1.51 55.5
16PalatinTch 5.65 1.46 1.80 2.18 54.8
17ComstockM 3 .58 .23 .25 .30 54.4
18GeniusGrp .70 .24 .31 .36 53.5
19MoviMage .96 .42 .50 .44 46.7
20IssuerDirect 11 19.03 9.16 9.70 8.43 46.5
21FrshVineW 1.06 .48 .49 .42 46.2
22Globalstar 2.13 1.07 1.09 .85 43.8
23AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
241847Hldgrs 4.21 1.05 1.12 .86 43.4
25OceanPwr .37 .18 .18 .14 43.0
26Inuvo .57 .25 .26 .17 40.0
27BattalionOil 9.66 5.00 5.83 3.78 39.3
28i80Gold 1.81 1.03 1.09 .67 38.1
29AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 2.27 2.57 1.57 37.9
30BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.94 1.75 37.3
31ProtalixBio 1.85 1.03 1.13 .65 36.5
32XtantMed 1.31 .68 .72 .41 36.3
33SunLinkHlth .98 .53 .59 .34 36.2
34cbdMD 1.34 .64 .66 .38 36.2
35PineapplFinl 2.14 1.11 1.15 .64 35.8
36EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.53 7.24 3.75 34.1
37GeeGroupInc 5 .51 .30 .33 .17 33.2
38InfuSystem 10.58 6.25 7.14 3.40 32.3
39Tellurian 1.02 .36 .51 .24 32.0
40MyomoInc 5.17 2.51 3.41 1.60 31.9
41Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.12 1.42 31.3
42AsensusSrg .38 .21 .22 .10 30.4
43AMCONDis 10 209.44 134.00 140.00 —55.00 28.2
44Castellum .40 .20 .22 .08 26.8
45inTestCorp 10 14.35 9.62 9.96 3.64 26.8
46CamberEnrs .26 .15 .17 .06 26.8
47Innsuites 21 1.92 1.25 1.28 .41 24.3
48MatinasBio .43 .16 .16 .05 24.1
49FrankStProp 2.72 1.85 1.98 .58 22.7
50TompkinsFncl 100 60.55 43.09 46.91 —13.32 22.1
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

