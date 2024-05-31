UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|1.97
|.21
|1.72
|+1.41
|+453.2
|2SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|27.64
|+17.98
|+186.1
|3Sweetgreen
|34.45
|9.66
|30.75
|+19.45
|+172.1
|4NuScalePwr
|11.21
|1.88
|8.73
|+5.44
|+165.3
|5CheetahMb
|2
|6.49
|1.99
|6.01
|+3.73
|+163.6
|6SableOffshwt
|5.23
|1.79
|5.00
|+3.07
|+159.1
|7VistraEnrn
|28
|107.24
|37.77
|99.08
|+60.56
|+157.2
|8GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|9TutorPerini
|23.19
|7.83
|22.06
|+12.96
|+142.4
|10EmergentBio
|6.28
|1.42
|5.70
|+3.30
|+137.5
|11Innovidwt
|.09
|.03
|.07
|+.04
|+136.7
|12BancoMacro
|12
|67.43
|24.41
|66.29
|+37.59
|+131.0
|13ZIMIntgShip
|23.53
|9.08
|22.54
|+12.67
|+128.4
|14OrionGrpHoldg
|10.84
|4.41
|10.78
|+5.84
|+118.2
|15HimsHersHl
|21.44
|8.09
|19.42
|+10.52
|+118.2
|16OscarHlth
|23.44
|8.44
|19.96
|+10.81
|+118.1
|17ProUltSemi
|128.64
|48.17
|117.36
|+62.94
|+115.7
|18CAVAGrpn
|96.93
|39.05
|92.55
|+49.57
|+115.3
|19BBVAArgnt
|11.87
|7.83
|11.29
|+5.93
|+110.6
|20akaBrndsHrs
|33.73
|7.09
|16.95
|+8.90
|+110.6
|21PhxNwMed
|2.93
|1.20
|2.86
|+1.50
|+110.3
|22NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|3.10
|+1.59
|+105.3
|23VertivHldg
|94
|109.27
|44.31
|98.07
|+50.04
|+104.2
|24EndeavSilvg
|50
|4.20
|1.42
|3.97
|+2.00
|+101.5
|25JumiaTech
|8.10
|2.88
|7.09
|+3.56
|+100.8
|26RushStr
|9.08
|3.56
|8.95
|+4.46
|+
|99.3
|27AbercrFtch
|28
|196.99
|86.91
|172.87
|+84.65
|+
|96.0
|28HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|17.64
|+8.52
|+
|93.4
|29AspenAerogels
|30.28
|10.75
|29.92
|+14.14
|+
|89.6
|30GatosSilvr
|13.30
|5.42
|12.40
|+5.86
|+
|89.6
|31MariaDB
|.56
|.20
|.53
|+.25
|+
|89.3
|32CarvanaA
|129.00
|40.21
|99.98
|+47.04
|+
|88.9
|33ZetaGlbHl
|18.58
|7.84
|16.33
|+7.51
|+
|85.1
|34BrghtSch
|3.23
|1.25
|2.30
|+1.05
|+
|84.0
|35ArisWtrSol
|26
|17.27
|7.74
|15.37
|+6.98
|+
|83.2
|36DellTchC
|27
|179.70
|74.32
|139.56
|+63.06
|+
|82.4
|37HyliionHld
|1.96
|.80
|1.48
|+.67
|+
|81.8
|38SummitMid
|36.00
|15.56
|32.53
|+14.62
|+
|81.6
|39EMCORGp
|29
|401.98
|209.31
|388.66+173.23
|+
|80.4
|40TenetHlthcre
|31
|135.75
|73.21
|135.22
|+59.65
|+
|78.9
|41GpoSuprviell
|8
|7.84
|3.33
|7.24
|+3.18
|+
|78.3
|42RevGrp
|7
|27.49
|14.06
|27.41
|+12.03
|+
|78.2
|43HudBayMing
|49
|10.49
|4.94
|9.76
|+4.24
|+
|76.8
|44NaviosMar
|4
|50.24
|27.47
|49.43
|+21.47
|+
|76.8
|45CoeurMining
|6.05
|2.42
|5.75
|+2.49
|+
|76.4
|46PureStorage
|68.75
|34.32
|60.29
|+24.63
|+
|69.1
|47ModineMfg
|75
|109.53
|57.20
|100.92
|+41.22
|+
|69.0
|48SeaLtd
|74.33
|34.35
|67.52
|+27.02
|+
|66.7
|49PerimtrSol
|19
|8.18
|3.88
|7.60
|+3.00
|+
|65.2
|50PrimorisSvc
|22
|56.62
|30.95
|54.76
|+21.55
|+
|64.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1RubiconTcrs
|1.95
|.19
|.22
|—
|1.63
|—
|88.2
|2SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|3Expressrs
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|4SOSLtd
|5.27
|.82
|.91
|—
|3.69
|—
|80.2
|5SurfAirMobn
|1.55
|.30
|.34
|—
|1.21
|—
|77.8
|6SpiritAirl
|16.85
|3.18
|3.65
|—12.74
|—
|77.7
|7NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|8CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|9BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|10PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|2.54
|2.77
|—
|8.13
|—
|74.6
|11Holleywt
|.55
|.08
|.14
|—
|.41
|—
|74.5
|12AmpriusTch
|5.29
|1.22
|1.39
|—
|3.90
|—
|73.7
|13SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|.78
|—
|2.05
|—
|72.4
|14ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|15AmerWell
|1.56
|.40
|.43
|—
|1.06
|—
|71.3
|16SESAIwt
|.19
|.03
|.05
|—
|.12
|—
|71.1
|17ContainerStore
|2.46
|.65
|.67
|—
|1.61
|—
|70.6
|18B&NEduc
|2.26
|.15
|.45
|—
|1.04
|—
|69.8
|19FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.03
|—
|.06
|—
|68.8
|20GinkgoBio
|1.72
|.51
|.53
|—
|1.16
|—
|68.7
|21SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.74
|1.95
|—
|4.21
|—
|68.3
|22NYCmtyBcp
|1
|10.62
|1.70
|3.29
|—
|6.94
|—
|67.8
|23Chegg
|11.47
|3.52
|3.83
|—
|7.53
|—
|66.3
|24SunnovaEn
|15.61
|3.37
|5.22
|—10.03
|—
|65.8
|25StemInc
|3.100
|1.16
|1.33
|—
|2.55
|—
|65.7
|26BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.02
|.04
|—
|.07
|—
|65.0
|27VirginGalac
|2.54
|.70
|.87
|—
|1.59
|—
|64.7
|28NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|29MultiPlan
|1.46
|.51
|.54
|—
|.90
|—
|62.7
|30Velo3D
|1
|.63
|.15
|.15
|—
|.25
|—
|62.3
|31GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.03
|.04
|—
|.07
|—
|61.9
|32DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|14.37
|17.15
|—27.73
|—
|61.8
|33Medifast
|4
|70.58
|22.35
|25.74
|—41.48
|—
|61.7
|34BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.13
|.14
|—
|.23
|—
|61.5
|35DouglEllim
|3.02
|1.04
|1.14
|—
|1.81
|—
|61.4
|36CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|37Coursera
|20.73
|7.49
|7.60
|—11.77
|—
|60.8
|38fuboTV
|3.22
|1.20
|1.25
|—
|1.93
|—
|60.7
|39AllurionTc
|3.95
|1.49
|1.51
|—
|2.23
|—
|59.6
|40GCTSemic
|13.76
|3.80
|4.54
|—
|6.02
|—
|57.0
|41NevroCorp
|21.74
|8.93
|9.35
|—12.17
|—
|56.6
|42LLFlooring
|3.99
|1.46
|1.70
|—
|2.20
|—
|56.4
|43LeggPlatt
|26.84
|10.11
|11.60
|—14.57
|—
|55.7
|44BigLots
|1
|8.29
|3.13
|3.48
|—
|4.31
|—
|55.3
|45UntySftwr
|40.67
|18.03
|18.27
|—22.62
|—
|55.3
|46ConcordMed
|1.15
|.38
|.50
|—
|.60
|—
|54.5
|47OrigBARKwt
|.07
|.02
|.03
|—
|.04
|—
|54.4
|48Renren
|1.04
|.44
|.45
|—
|.52
|—
|53.6
|49OfferpadSlrs
|10.22
|4.50
|4.85
|—
|5.40
|—
|52.7
|50AmpcoPitt
|2.89
|1.25
|1.32
|—
|1.41
|—
|51.6
|—————————
