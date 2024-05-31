Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 31, 2024, 6:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 1.97 .21 1.72 +1.41 +453.2
2SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 27.64 +17.98 +186.1
3Sweetgreen 34.45 9.66 30.75 +19.45 +172.1
4NuScalePwr 11.21 1.88 8.73 +5.44 +165.3
5CheetahMb 2 6.49 1.99 6.01 +3.73 +163.6
6SableOffshwt 5.23 1.79 5.00 +3.07 +159.1
7VistraEnrn 28 107.24 37.77 99.08 +60.56 +157.2
8GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
9TutorPerini 23.19 7.83 22.06 +12.96 +142.4
10EmergentBio 6.28 1.42 5.70 +3.30 +137.5
11Innovidwt .09 .03 .07 +.04 +136.7
12BancoMacro 12 67.43 24.41 66.29 +37.59 +131.0
13ZIMIntgShip 23.53 9.08 22.54 +12.67 +128.4
14OrionGrpHoldg 10.84 4.41 10.78 +5.84 +118.2
15HimsHersHl 21.44 8.09 19.42 +10.52 +118.2
16OscarHlth 23.44 8.44 19.96 +10.81 +118.1
17ProUltSemi 128.64 48.17 117.36 +62.94 +115.7
18CAVAGrpn 96.93 39.05 92.55 +49.57 +115.3
19BBVAArgnt 11.87 7.83 11.29 +5.93 +110.6
20akaBrndsHrs 33.73 7.09 16.95 +8.90 +110.6
21PhxNwMed 2.93 1.20 2.86 +1.50 +110.3
22NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 3.10 +1.59 +105.3
23VertivHldg 94 109.27 44.31 98.07 +50.04 +104.2
24EndeavSilvg 50 4.20 1.42 3.97 +2.00 +101.5
25JumiaTech 8.10 2.88 7.09 +3.56 +100.8
26RushStr 9.08 3.56 8.95 +4.46 + 99.3
27AbercrFtch 28 196.99 86.91 172.87 +84.65 + 96.0
28HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 17.64 +8.52 + 93.4
29AspenAerogels 30.28 10.75 29.92 +14.14 + 89.6
30GatosSilvr 13.30 5.42 12.40 +5.86 + 89.6
31MariaDB .56 .20 .53 +.25 + 89.3
32CarvanaA 129.00 40.21 99.98 +47.04 + 88.9
33ZetaGlbHl 18.58 7.84 16.33 +7.51 + 85.1
34BrghtSch 3.23 1.25 2.30 +1.05 + 84.0
35ArisWtrSol 26 17.27 7.74 15.37 +6.98 + 83.2
36DellTchC 27 179.70 74.32 139.56 +63.06 + 82.4
37HyliionHld 1.96 .80 1.48 +.67 + 81.8
38SummitMid 36.00 15.56 32.53 +14.62 + 81.6
39EMCORGp 29 401.98 209.31 388.66+173.23 + 80.4
40TenetHlthcre 31 135.75 73.21 135.22 +59.65 + 78.9
41GpoSuprviell 8 7.84 3.33 7.24 +3.18 + 78.3
42RevGrp 7 27.49 14.06 27.41 +12.03 + 78.2
43HudBayMing 49 10.49 4.94 9.76 +4.24 + 76.8
44NaviosMar 4 50.24 27.47 49.43 +21.47 + 76.8
45CoeurMining 6.05 2.42 5.75 +2.49 + 76.4
46PureStorage 68.75 34.32 60.29 +24.63 + 69.1
47ModineMfg 75 109.53 57.20 100.92 +41.22 + 69.0
48SeaLtd 74.33 34.35 67.52 +27.02 + 66.7
49PerimtrSol 19 8.18 3.88 7.60 +3.00 + 65.2
50PrimorisSvc 22 56.62 30.95 54.76 +21.55 + 64.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1RubiconTcrs 1.95 .19 .22 1.63 88.2
2SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
3Expressrs 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
4SOSLtd 5.27 .82 .91 3.69 80.2
5SurfAirMobn 1.55 .30 .34 1.21 77.8
6SpiritAirl 16.85 3.18 3.65 —12.74 77.7
7NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
8CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
9BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
10PinstrpHldg 12.00 2.54 2.77 8.13 74.6
11Holleywt .55 .08 .14 .41 74.5
12AmpriusTch 5.29 1.22 1.39 3.90 73.7
13SequansCom 2.97 .34 .78 2.05 72.4
14ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
15AmerWell 1.56 .40 .43 1.06 71.3
16SESAIwt .19 .03 .05 .12 71.1
17ContainerStore 2.46 .65 .67 1.61 70.6
18B&NEduc 2.26 .15 .45 1.04 69.8
19FinofAmwt .08 .01 .03 .06 68.8
20GinkgoBio 1.72 .51 .53 1.16 68.7
21SoloBrandA 6.23 1.74 1.95 4.21 68.3
22NYCmtyBcp 1 10.62 1.70 3.29 6.94 67.8
23Chegg 11.47 3.52 3.83 7.53 66.3
24SunnovaEn 15.61 3.37 5.22 —10.03 65.8
25StemInc 3.100 1.16 1.33 2.55 65.7
26BattrFutAcwt .12 .02 .04 .07 65.0
27VirginGalac 2.54 .70 .87 1.59 64.7
28NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
29MultiPlan 1.46 .51 .54 .90 62.7
30Velo3D 1 .63 .15 .15 .25 62.3
31GinkgoBiowt .15 .03 .04 .07 61.9
32DirElAutVrs 43.00 14.37 17.15 —27.73 61.8
33Medifast 4 70.58 22.35 25.74 —41.48 61.7
34BanyanAcwt .49 .13 .14 .23 61.5
35DouglEllim 3.02 1.04 1.14 1.81 61.4
36CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
37Coursera 20.73 7.49 7.60 —11.77 60.8
38fuboTV 3.22 1.20 1.25 1.93 60.7
39AllurionTc 3.95 1.49 1.51 2.23 59.6
40GCTSemic 13.76 3.80 4.54 6.02 57.0
41NevroCorp 21.74 8.93 9.35 —12.17 56.6
42LLFlooring 3.99 1.46 1.70 2.20 56.4
43LeggPlatt 26.84 10.11 11.60 —14.57 55.7
44BigLots 1 8.29 3.13 3.48 4.31 55.3
45UntySftwr 40.67 18.03 18.27 —22.62 55.3
46ConcordMed 1.15 .38 .50 .60 54.5
47OrigBARKwt .07 .02 .03 .04 54.4
48Renren 1.04 .44 .45 .52 53.6
49OfferpadSlrs 10.22 4.50 4.85 5.40 52.7
50AmpcoPitt 2.89 1.25 1.32 1.41 51.6
