UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2MAIABiotc
|4.85
|.99
|4.75
|+3.58
|+306.0
|3IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.38
|+.98
|+243.3
|4LairdSuper
|3.48
|.71
|2.72
|+1.81
|+198.9
|5BMTechwt
|.11
|.01
|.10
|+.07
|+194.1
|6NanoViricid
|2.49
|1.01
|2.40
|+1.38
|+135.3
|7AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.12
|.44
|1.07
|+.55
|+104.2
|8TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.76
|+1.36
|+
|97.1
|9GalianoGld
|8
|1.90
|.80
|1.84
|+.90
|+
|95.7
|10SupDrillPdts
|45
|1.38
|.69
|1.36
|+.65
|+
|90.5
|11RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.58
|+.25
|+
|75.8
|12IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.49
|+.21
|+
|73.9
|13iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|2.38
|+1.01
|+
|73.7
|14BMTech
|3.80
|1.45
|3.46
|+1.41
|+
|68.8
|15GranTrrag
|20
|9.50
|4.72
|9.30
|+3.66
|+
|64.9
|16BiomXun
|.82
|.05
|.41
|+.16
|+
|62.7
|17DecisPtSyst
|10.14
|5.68
|10.09
|+3.83
|+
|61.2
|18SolitarioRes
|.96
|.43
|.88
|+.32
|+
|57.3
|19NewConceptEn
|1.69
|.96
|1.57
|+.57
|+
|57.0
|20IdahoStrRs
|82
|10.60
|5.66
|9.88
|+3.55
|+
|56.1
|21BitNileHlpfD
|27.61
|17.25
|26.23
|+9.23
|+
|54.3
|22Cohen&Co
|11.16
|6.10
|10.18
|+3.53
|+
|53.1
|23SilvrcupMet
|28
|4.39
|2.22
|3.99
|+1.36
|+
|51.7
|24MultiWays
|.43
|.20
|.34
|+.12
|+
|51.1
|25NewGoldg
|2.31
|1.09
|2.19
|+.73
|+
|50.0
|26FOXOTchrs
|.54
|.26
|.48
|+.16
|+
|48.4
|27USAntimony
|.40
|.17
|.36
|+.11
|+
|44.6
|28BiomX
|.86
|.19
|.40
|+.12
|+
|42.9
|29vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|2.01
|+.60
|+
|42.6
|30StrwbryFlds
|11.25
|6.56
|10.83
|+3.12
|+
|40.4
|31AmShared
|47
|3.69
|2.37
|3.31
|+.93
|+
|39.1
|32ParaGoldNv
|.69
|.30
|.52
|+.14
|+
|37.3
|33DenisonMing
|2.47
|1.63
|2.42
|+.65
|+
|36.7
|34Electromed
|32
|18.60
|9.81
|14.62
|+3.71
|+
|34.0
|35MarygoldCos
|1.92
|.78
|1.41
|+.35
|+
|33.0
|36ContangOre
|24.75
|14.03
|23.92
|+5.81
|+
|32.1
|37Ashford
|4.98
|1.91
|4.81
|+1.13
|+
|30.7
|38TrinityPlace
|.38
|.08
|.14
|+.03
|+
|29.7
|39MAGSilverg
|14.30
|8.20
|13.38
|+2.97
|+
|28.5
|40MexcoEngy
|13
|16.52
|9.02
|11.63
|+2.50
|+
|27.4
|41Trio-Tech
|30
|6.94
|4.92
|6.36
|+1.29
|+
|25.4
|42Pedevco
|1.05
|.61
|.96
|+.19
|+
|24.7
|43GoldResource
|.71
|.22
|.47
|+.09
|+
|23.9
|44RaMedSys
|.75
|.37
|.50
|+.10
|+
|23.8
|45ImperOilg
|11
|74.58
|54.58
|70.50
|+13.31
|+
|23.3
|46RingEnergy
|2
|2.20
|1.25
|1.79
|+.33
|+
|22.6
|47IncOpporRI
|24
|17.82
|13.11
|16.30
|+2.90
|+
|21.6
|48AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|.90
|+.16
|+
|21.4
|49GencorInds
|18
|20.45
|15.24
|19.37
|+3.23
|+
|20.0
|50EMXRoyalg
|2.15
|1.41
|1.94
|+.32
|+
|19.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|2.87
|3.94—760696.06
|—
|100.0
|2DeltaApparel
|8.00
|1.16
|1.18
|—
|5.95
|—
|83.5
|3LoopMedia
|.100
|.17
|.20
|—
|.80
|—
|80.1
|4Azitran
|2.28
|.16
|.19
|—
|.73
|—
|79.7
|5AEONBioph
|17.17
|1.26
|1.58
|—
|5.62
|—
|78.1
|6Northannn
|1.64
|.35
|.37
|—
|1.12
|—
|75.0
|7ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.11
|—
|.33
|—
|74.8
|8SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.25
|.31
|—
|.83
|—
|73.0
|9AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|10AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.60
|.70
|—
|1.40
|—
|66.9
|11Oragenics
|7.74
|1.00
|2.02
|—
|3.61
|—
|64.1
|12PlanetGreen
|.58
|.16
|.19
|—
|.30
|—
|60.9
|13ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.95
|—
|1.43
|—
|60.1
|14BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|2.87
|4.03
|—
|5.95
|—
|59.6
|15Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.20
|1.21
|—
|1.51
|—
|55.5
|16PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.46
|1.80
|—
|2.18
|—
|54.8
|17ComstockM
|3
|.58
|.23
|.25
|—
|.30
|—
|54.4
|18GeniusGrp
|.70
|.24
|.31
|—
|.36
|—
|53.5
|19MoviMage
|.96
|.42
|.50
|—
|.44
|—
|46.7
|20IssuerDirect
|11
|19.03
|9.16
|9.70
|—
|8.43
|—
|46.5
|21FrshVineW
|1.06
|.48
|.49
|—
|.42
|—
|46.2
|22Globalstar
|2.13
|1.07
|1.09
|—
|.85
|—
|43.8
|23AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|241847Hldgrs
|4.21
|1.05
|1.12
|—
|.86
|—
|43.4
|25OceanPwr
|.37
|.18
|.18
|—
|.14
|—
|43.0
|26Inuvo
|.57
|.25
|.26
|—
|.17
|—
|40.0
|27BattalionOil
|9.66
|5.00
|5.83
|—
|3.78
|—
|39.3
|28i80Gold
|1.81
|1.03
|1.09
|—
|.67
|—
|38.1
|29AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|2.27
|2.57
|—
|1.57
|—
|37.9
|30BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.94
|—
|1.75
|—
|37.3
|31ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.03
|1.13
|—
|.65
|—
|36.5
|32XtantMed
|1.31
|.68
|.72
|—
|.41
|—
|36.3
|33SunLinkHlth
|.98
|.53
|.59
|—
|.34
|—
|36.2
|34cbdMD
|1.34
|.64
|.66
|—
|.38
|—
|36.2
|35PineapplFinl
|2.14
|1.11
|1.15
|—
|.64
|—
|35.8
|36EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.53
|7.24
|—
|3.75
|—
|34.1
|37GeeGroupInc
|5
|.51
|.30
|.33
|—
|.17
|—
|33.2
|38InfuSystem
|10.58
|6.25
|7.14
|—
|3.40
|—
|32.3
|39Tellurian
|1.02
|.36
|.51
|—
|.24
|—
|32.0
|40MyomoInc
|5.17
|2.51
|3.41
|—
|1.60
|—
|31.9
|41Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.12
|—
|1.42
|—
|31.3
|42AsensusSrg
|.38
|.21
|.22
|—
|.10
|—
|30.4
|43AMCONDis
|10
|209.44
|134.00
|140.00
|—55.00
|—
|28.2
|44Castellum
|.40
|.20
|.22
|—
|.08
|—
|26.8
|45inTestCorp
|10
|14.35
|9.62
|9.96
|—
|3.64
|—
|26.8
|46CamberEnrs
|.26
|.15
|.17
|—
|.06
|—
|26.8
|47Innsuites
|21
|1.92
|1.25
|1.28
|—
|.41
|—
|24.3
|48MatinasBio
|.43
|.16
|.16
|—
|.05
|—
|24.1
|49FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.85
|1.98
|—
|.58
|—
|22.7
|50TompkinsFncl
|100
|60.55
|43.09
|46.91
|—13.32
|—
|22.1
