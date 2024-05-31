UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.34
|.01
|.30
|+.29
|+4900.0
|2HHGCapwt
|.19
|.01
|.12
|+.11
|+1110.0
|3BoneBiolwt
|46.80
|2.87
|41.62
|+37.70
|+961.7
|4FitellCorpn
|34.06
|.88
|15.51
|+13.98
|+913.7
|5Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.05
|+.05
|+900.0
|6AdTheornwt
|.47
|.05
|.45
|+.41
|+884.8
|7GlblInvestwt
|.04
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+866.7
|8ElevaOncol
|5.83
|.51
|4.02
|+3.48
|+648.6
|9AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.30
|+.25
|+619.5
|10GeneDxA
|24.40
|2.47
|19.61
|+16.86
|+613.1
|11CorbusPhr
|50.42
|5.67
|42.80
|+36.76
|+608.6
|12AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|3.26
|+2.77
|+570.8
|13LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|14PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|15SwviHldgA
|21.94
|1.44
|10.52
|+8.85
|+528.4
|16LandosBio
|22.94
|3.75
|22.93
|+19.27
|+526.5
|17CandelThr
|14.30
|1.16
|8.90
|+7.43
|+505.4
|18Biofronterwt
|.08
|.01
|.06
|+.05
|+500.0
|19SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|1.100
|+1.66
|+497.3
|20Spectairewt
|.08
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+466.7
|21JanOneInc
|5.26
|.50
|3.08
|+2.53
|+455.0
|22DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|45.06
|+36.68
|+437.4
|23Trumpwt
|34.50
|5.01
|26.90
|+21.71
|+418.3
|24iPowerh
|3.48
|.40
|2.33
|+1.88
|+417.8
|25JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|53.50
|+42.77
|+398.6
|26RootIncA
|86.57
|7.22
|50.84
|+40.36
|+385.1
|27AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|28AlarumTch
|40.94
|6.98
|35.58
|+27.82
|+358.5
|29VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+350.0
|30NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|3.20
|+2.48
|+344.4
|31AudioEye
|26.16
|4.52
|24.00
|+18.58
|+342.8
|32Inseegors
|11.17
|1.62
|9.66
|+7.46
|+339.1
|33OxbridgeRewt
|.15
|.02
|.14
|+.11
|+311.8
|34Rezolute
|4.40
|.90
|4.03
|+3.04
|+305.8
|35IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.08
|+.06
|+300.0
|36RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.07
|+.05
|+300.0
|37ConnexaSprs
|2.65
|.15
|.79
|+.59
|+291.1
|38SezzleIncn
|100.00
|16.23
|80.18
|+59.66
|+290.7
|39EnteraBio
|3.35
|.58
|2.25
|+1.65
|+275.0
|40InsprTcOxwt
|.85
|.14
|.62
|+.45
|+264.7
|41PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+260.0
|42Mesoblastrs
|8.66
|1.61
|7.44
|+5.24
|+238.2
|43InnovEyewwt
|.49
|.04
|.17
|+.12
|+235.3
|44VikingThera
|99.41
|17.23
|62.26
|+43.65
|+234.6
|45AEyeIncwt
|.03
|.00
|.02
|+.01
|+233.3
|46JasperTherrs
|31.01
|6.41
|25.96
|+18.07
|+229.0
|47SwviHldgwt
|.05
|.01
|.02
|+.02
|+228.6
|48ESGLHldwt
|.01
|.00
|.01
|+.01
|+225.0
|49Mtn&CoIwt
|.14
|.03
|.10
|+.07
|+222.6
|50JIADEn
|15.08
|3.60
|12.97
|+8.90
|+218.7
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SunshBiors
|29.10
|.59
|.63
|—26.57
|—
|97.7
|2C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.11
|1.80
|—51.20
|—
|96.6
|3Volconrs
|7.88
|.17
|.18
|—
|4.28
|—
|96.0
|4ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.15
|.15
|—
|3.54
|—
|95.9
|5AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.56
|.60
|—11.74
|—
|95.2
|6LuxUrban
|6.88
|.24
|.30
|—
|5.67
|—
|95.0
|7Allarityrs
|11.14
|.55
|.62
|—10.40
|—
|94.4
|8LyraTherap
|6.79
|.31
|.33
|—
|4.91
|—
|93.7
|9CasaSyst
|.57
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|10Cemtrex
|5.76
|.25
|.37
|—
|4.64
|—
|92.6
|11mFIntln
|14.49
|.91
|.94
|—11.35
|—
|92.4
|12Longeveronrs
|14.30
|1.02
|1.10
|—12.50
|—
|91.9
|13CERoThera
|12.80
|.87
|.93
|—10.07
|—
|91.5
|14BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.86
|3.33
|—35.55
|—
|91.4
|15InspirVetArs
|50.00
|2.36
|2.96
|—31.54
|—
|91.4
|16AptevoThrs
|10.80
|.67
|.71
|—
|7.25
|—
|91.0
|17Cingulaters
|8.90
|.65
|.70
|—
|6.95
|—
|90.8
|18Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.27
|.30
|—
|2.90
|—
|90.6
|19SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|4.20
|7.25
|—68.95
|—
|90.5
|20TruGolfA
|11.82
|1.06
|1.11
|—10.54
|—
|90.5
|21NewHorAirA
|12.15
|.75
|.80
|—
|7.53
|—
|90.4
|22AN2Thera
|22.22
|1.92
|1.99
|—18.50
|—
|90.3
|23HWHIntl
|4.79
|.75
|1.08
|—
|9.22
|—
|89.5
|24SeelosThrs
|15.44
|1.17
|1.20
|—
|9.92
|—
|89.2
|25BanzaiIntl
|3.55
|.16
|.21
|—
|1.67
|—
|89.0
|26GRIBiors
|5.00
|.29
|.30
|—
|2.39
|—
|88.8
|27SummtWirs
|18.15
|1.66
|1.97
|—15.58
|—
|88.8
|28Perasors
|11.08
|1.17
|1.27
|—
|9.93
|—
|88.7
|29GlycoMimet
|3.53
|.26
|.27
|—
|2.09
|—
|88.5
|30AmylyxPh
|2
|19.95
|1.65
|1.72
|—13.00
|—
|88.3
|31NuvveHldrs
|7.27
|.53
|.60
|—
|4.40
|—
|88.0
|32GRIIDInfrn
|9.66
|.59
|.69
|—
|4.78
|—
|87.4
|33YumanityTh
|3.80
|.33
|.47
|—
|3.17
|—
|87.2
|34RevelBioscrs
|25.26
|1.61
|1.93
|—13.10
|—
|87.2
|35MarinusPh
|11.26
|1.11
|1.42
|—
|9.45
|—
|86.9
|36EffectrThrrs
|17.75
|1.53
|1.60
|—10.08
|—
|86.3
|37AscentSolar
|.91
|.09
|.12
|—
|.75
|—
|86.2
|38Gryphonrs
|9.00
|1.14
|1.22
|—
|7.48
|—
|86.0
|39JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.17
|.44
|—
|2.61
|—
|85.6
|40Akandars
|28.40
|2.33
|2.60
|—15.04
|—
|85.3
|41MustngBio
|1.53
|.16
|.20
|—
|1.15
|—
|85.1
|42ZapataCmpn
|15.50
|.80
|.85
|—
|4.85
|—
|85.1
|43HubCybrwt
|.29
|.04
|.05
|—
|.26
|—
|85.0
|44Biolasehrs
|1.19
|.13
|.17
|—
|.95
|—
|84.8
|45Worksportwt
|.22
|.02
|.03
|—
|.17
|—
|84.4
|46Augmedix
|6.25
|.90
|.92
|—
|4.93
|—
|84.3
|47TenaxTherrs
|22.88
|3.44
|3.46
|—18.54
|—
|84.3
|48QuoinPhrrs
|6.18
|.60
|.78
|—
|4.13
|—
|84.2
|49FocusUniv
|1.80
|.21
|.23
|—
|1.23
|—
|84.1
|50RaptThera
|27.35
|3.88
|4.01
|—20.84
|—
|83.9
