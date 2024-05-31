Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 31, 2024, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .34 .01 .30 +.29 +4900.0
2HHGCapwt .19 .01 .12 +.11 +1110.0
3BoneBiolwt 46.80 2.87 41.62 +37.70 +961.7
4FitellCorpn 34.06 .88 15.51 +13.98 +913.7
5Palladynepf .24 .01 .05 +.05 +900.0
6AdTheornwt .47 .05 .45 +.41 +884.8
7GlblInvestwt .04 .01 .03 +.03 +866.7
8ElevaOncol 5.83 .51 4.02 +3.48 +648.6
9AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .30 +.25 +619.5
10GeneDxA 24.40 2.47 19.61 +16.86 +613.1
11CorbusPhr 50.42 5.67 42.80 +36.76 +608.6
12AGBAGr 4.29 .32 3.26 +2.77 +570.8
13LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
14PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
15SwviHldgA 21.94 1.44 10.52 +8.85 +528.4
16LandosBio 22.94 3.75 22.93 +19.27 +526.5
17CandelThr 14.30 1.16 8.90 +7.43 +505.4
18Biofronterwt .08 .01 .06 +.05 +500.0
19SoundHnd 5.98 .23 1.100 +1.66 +497.3
20Spectairewt .08 .01 .03 +.03 +466.7
21JanOneInc 5.26 .50 3.08 +2.53 +455.0
22DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 45.06 +36.68 +437.4
23Trumpwt 34.50 5.01 26.90 +21.71 +418.3
24iPowerh 3.48 .40 2.33 +1.88 +417.8
25JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 53.50 +42.77 +398.6
26RootIncA 86.57 7.22 50.84 +40.36 +385.1
27AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
28AlarumTch 40.94 6.98 35.58 +27.82 +358.5
29VisionSenwt .05 .01 .03 +.02 +350.0
30NextNavwt 3.99 .73 3.20 +2.48 +344.4
31AudioEye 26.16 4.52 24.00 +18.58 +342.8
32Inseegors 11.17 1.62 9.66 +7.46 +339.1
33OxbridgeRewt .15 .02 .14 +.11 +311.8
34Rezolute 4.40 .90 4.03 +3.04 +305.8
35IXAcqwt .10 .02 .08 +.06 +300.0
36RailVisionwt .45 .04 .07 +.05 +300.0
37ConnexaSprs 2.65 .15 .79 +.59 +291.1
38SezzleIncn 100.00 16.23 80.18 +59.66 +290.7
39EnteraBio 3.35 .58 2.25 +1.65 +275.0
40InsprTcOxwt .85 .14 .62 +.45 +264.7
41PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .09 +.07 +260.0
42Mesoblastrs 8.66 1.61 7.44 +5.24 +238.2
43InnovEyewwt .49 .04 .17 +.12 +235.3
44VikingThera 99.41 17.23 62.26 +43.65 +234.6
45AEyeIncwt .03 .00 .02 +.01 +233.3
46JasperTherrs 31.01 6.41 25.96 +18.07 +229.0
47SwviHldgwt .05 .01 .02 +.02 +228.6
48ESGLHldwt .01 .00 .01 +.01 +225.0
49Mtn&CoIwt .14 .03 .10 +.07 +222.6
50JIADEn 15.08 3.60 12.97 +8.90 +218.7
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SunshBiors 29.10 .59 .63 —26.57 97.7
2C3isIncrs 68.50 1.11 1.80 —51.20 96.6
3Volconrs 7.88 .17 .18 4.28 96.0
4ZoomcarHld 7.61 .15 .15 3.54 95.9
5AplDNAScrs 14.40 .56 .60 —11.74 95.2
6LuxUrban 6.88 .24 .30 5.67 95.0
7Allarityrs 11.14 .55 .62 —10.40 94.4
8LyraTherap 6.79 .31 .33 4.91 93.7
9CasaSyst .57 .03 .04 .50 93.4
10Cemtrex 5.76 .25 .37 4.64 92.6
11mFIntln 14.49 .91 .94 —11.35 92.4
12Longeveronrs 14.30 1.02 1.10 —12.50 91.9
13CERoThera 12.80 .87 .93 —10.07 91.5
14BeneficntArs 40.80 1.86 3.33 —35.55 91.4
15InspirVetArs 50.00 2.36 2.96 —31.54 91.4
16AptevoThrs 10.80 .67 .71 7.25 91.0
17Cingulaters 8.90 .65 .70 6.95 90.8
18Aclarionrs 6.75 .27 .30 2.90 90.6
19SiNtxTchrs 85.20 4.20 7.25 —68.95 90.5
20TruGolfA 11.82 1.06 1.11 —10.54 90.5
21NewHorAirA 12.15 .75 .80 7.53 90.4
22AN2Thera 22.22 1.92 1.99 —18.50 90.3
23HWHIntl 4.79 .75 1.08 9.22 89.5
24SeelosThrs 15.44 1.17 1.20 9.92 89.2
25BanzaiIntl 3.55 .16 .21 1.67 89.0
26GRIBiors 5.00 .29 .30 2.39 88.8
27SummtWirs 18.15 1.66 1.97 —15.58 88.8
28Perasors 11.08 1.17 1.27 9.93 88.7
29GlycoMimet 3.53 .26 .27 2.09 88.5
30AmylyxPh 2 19.95 1.65 1.72 —13.00 88.3
31NuvveHldrs 7.27 .53 .60 4.40 88.0
32GRIIDInfrn 9.66 .59 .69 4.78 87.4
33YumanityTh 3.80 .33 .47 3.17 87.2
34RevelBioscrs 25.26 1.61 1.93 —13.10 87.2
35MarinusPh 11.26 1.11 1.42 9.45 86.9
36EffectrThrrs 17.75 1.53 1.60 —10.08 86.3
37AscentSolar .91 .09 .12 .75 86.2
38Gryphonrs 9.00 1.14 1.22 7.48 86.0
39JeffsBrand 5.29 .17 .44 2.61 85.6
40Akandars 28.40 2.33 2.60 —15.04 85.3
41MustngBio 1.53 .16 .20 1.15 85.1
42ZapataCmpn 15.50 .80 .85 4.85 85.1
43HubCybrwt .29 .04 .05 .26 85.0
44Biolasehrs 1.19 .13 .17 .95 84.8
45Worksportwt .22 .02 .03 .17 84.4
46Augmedix 6.25 .90 .92 4.93 84.3
47TenaxTherrs 22.88 3.44 3.46 —18.54 84.3
48QuoinPhrrs 6.18 .60 .78 4.13 84.2
49FocusUniv 1.80 .21 .23 1.23 84.1
50RaptThera 27.35 3.88 4.01 —20.84 83.9
