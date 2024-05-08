Universal Technical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $184.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.