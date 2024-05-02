Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Universal Electronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:02 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Universal Electronics said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $100 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC

