Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:59 PM

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.2 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $635 million to $675 million.

