Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $770.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.6 million, or $4.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

