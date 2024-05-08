United Parks & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $297.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.4 million.

