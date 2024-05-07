Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Unisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Unisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $149.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $487.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up