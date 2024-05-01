UGI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:07 PM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported profit of $496 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.97 per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3 per share.

