UFP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

The Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.66 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

