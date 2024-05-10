MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 7:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $76.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.28 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $493 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up