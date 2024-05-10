Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $76.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported net income of $76.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.28 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $493 million in the period.

