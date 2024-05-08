Uber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $654 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $654 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $10.13 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.