U.S. Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:32 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on X at https://www.zacks.com/ap/X

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

