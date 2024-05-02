U.S. Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $171 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

