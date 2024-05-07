U.S. Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.8 million.

