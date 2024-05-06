Tyson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.07 billion in the period.

