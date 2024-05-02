Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

