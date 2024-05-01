TTM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $570.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million for the fiscal second quarter.

