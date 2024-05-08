TTEC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $576.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564.4 million.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion.

