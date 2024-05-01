Tronox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $774 million in the period.

