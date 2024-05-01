Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:59 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

