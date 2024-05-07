Triple Flag: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period.

