TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59 million in its first quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $395 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.9 million.

