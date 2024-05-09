Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million in…

Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period.

