TransDigm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $403 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $403 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $6.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.37 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $31.75 to $33.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.68 billion to $7.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.