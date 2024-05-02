TPI Composites: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.5 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.5 million in its first quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $299.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.