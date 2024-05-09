Townsquare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $117.5 million to $119 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.