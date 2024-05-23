Live Radio
Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 6:23 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.89 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $21.63 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.18 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

